KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 18, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Taurus Sec. Agritech Limited 932,855 8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 932,855 8 Adam Securities Air Link Commun 41,500 22.19 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 41,500 22.19 Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 113.26 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 113.26 Topline Securities Habib Bank 109,000 95.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 109,000 95.25 Orbit Securities Lucky Cement XD 10,000 542 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 542 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 25,000 95.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 95.5 Orbit Securities Pak Stock Exchange 1,000,000 8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8 Adam Securities Shell Pakistan 16,500 139.74 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 139.74 MRA Securities The Searle Company 35,000 38.1 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 38.1 Adam Securities TRG Pak Ltd 16,000 88.77 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 88.77 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,185,855 ===========================================================================================

