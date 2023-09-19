KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 18, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Taurus Sec. Agritech Limited 932,855 8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 932,855 8
Adam Securities Air Link Commun 41,500 22.19
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 41,500 22.19
Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 113.26
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 113.26
Topline Securities Habib Bank 109,000 95.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 109,000 95.25
Orbit Securities Lucky Cement XD 10,000 542
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 542
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 25,000 95.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 95.5
Orbit Securities Pak Stock Exchange 1,000,000 8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8
Adam Securities Shell Pakistan 16,500 139.74
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 139.74
MRA Securities The Searle Company 35,000 38.1
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 38.1
Adam Securities TRG Pak Ltd 16,000 88.77
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 88.77
Total Turnover 4,185,855
