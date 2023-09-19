BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 18, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Taurus Sec.                  Agritech Limited                         932,855             8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               932,855             8
Adam Securities              Air Link Commun                           41,500         22.19
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                41,500         22.19
Arif Habib Ltd.              Dawood Hercules                        2,000,000        113.26
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000,000        113.26
Topline Securities           Habib Bank                               109,000         95.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               109,000         95.25
Orbit Securities             Lucky Cement XD                           10,000           542
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                10,000           542
EFG Hermes                   Oil & Gas Dev                             25,000          95.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                25,000          95.5
Orbit Securities             Pak Stock Exchange                     1,000,000             8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000             8
Adam Securities              Shell Pakistan                            16,500        139.74
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                16,500        139.74
MRA Securities               The Searle Company                        35,000          38.1
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                35,000          38.1
Adam Securities              TRG Pak Ltd                               16,000         88.77
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                16,000         88.77
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         4,185,855
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

