KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 18, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 294.00 297.00 UK POUND 369.00 373.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.30 AUD $ 190.00 194.00
UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80 CAD $ 218.00 222.00
EURO 315.00 319.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments