SC gets its first-ever woman registrar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Hours after taking oath as new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday appointed district and sessions judge Okara Jazeela Aslam as the first female registrar of the apex court, as his 13-month term in office started.

The notification of her appointment, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, said: “Pursuant to Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad […] dated September 17, 2023, the Chief Justice and Judges are pleased to place the services of Jazeela Aslam, District and Sessions Judge, Okara, in the public interest, with immediate effect at the disposal of that court, for her posting as Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan on deputation basis for a period of three years.”

It added that the district and sessions judge Jazeela Aslam would remain repatriated to the apex court for the aforementioned time unless directed otherwise.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, Jazeela Aslam, mother of three, got a first division in her bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College, completed her LLB from the Punjab University and secured second position in the judicial competitive exam of Punjab.

She joined the Punjab Judicial Service as civil judge/ judicial magistrate in May 1994 and has also worked as a deputy solicitor.

Jazeela is also the senior most female district and sessions judge in Punjab.

With the elevation of Justice Isa as top judge of the country, the removal of apex court registrar was very much expected as the newly appointed chief justice, had asked the establishment division to immediately relinquish charge of Ali back in April this year, for issuing a circular, discarding his judicial order related to suo motu proceedings.

Minutes after the letter by Justice Isa, the then administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had fired SC registrar without any further delay.

However, the then chief justice Umar Ata Bandial disregarded the government order and retained Ishrat Ali, a civil servant, as registrar apex court.

But just days before his retirement, on September 07, the then CJP Bandial appointed a deputationist judicial officer Abdul Razzaque as Supreme Court registrar on a deputation basis. Following his appointment, there were rumours that the appointment was made without any consultation with Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who would take over as chief justice on September 17, which proved true and Razzaque was axed by CJP Isa minutes after resuming the office.

