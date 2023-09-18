PM leaves for US to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday departed for New York to represent Pakistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held on September 22.

He w is the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UN General Assembly.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that prime minister will attend the UNGA session during his five-day visit and hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the moot.

Kakar will also attend an important conference on climate change, the press release stated. Besides, he is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

Meanwhile, interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has already arrived in New York. He was received by Deputy Permanent Representative at the Pakistan Mission to the UN Aamir Khan and other diplomatic officials.

Earlier this week, at a news briefing in New York, Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram had said that PM Kakar will also participate in a sustainable development goals (SDG) summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assem­bly high-level week.

“The prime minister will be speaking about the mobilisation of finance for SDGs,” Ambassador Akram had said. “The main thing, of course, will be his address to the General Assembly, which will be an annual policy statement.”

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development where he will talk about how to mobilise private sector finance for development, the Pakistani envoy had added.

Kakar is also expected to underline Pakistan’s efforts to achieve SDGs in his address to the UNGA.

