Afghan border: Joint check-posts to be set to deal with smugglers effectively

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: The government of Pakistan is going to establish joint check posts of various security agencies and also to bring improvement in border management system in order to effectively control smuggling of various items to Afghanistan.

The decision was taken in the apex committee meeting of the province, which met under the chairmanship of the KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

Besides, the Caretaker provincial minister for finance, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other civil and military high-ups attended the meeting.

Important matters related to the implementation of National Action Plan under the umbrella of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Security Architecture (KPISA) came under discussion with special focus on illegal spectrum.

The committee has decided to take concrete measures for the effective prevention of illegal activities that are helpful in promoting terrorism including illegal mobile SIMs, explosives, extortion, Hundi-Hawala, illegal arms, smuggling, fake documents, drugs trafficking etc.

The forum also decided to have a vigilant eye on the supply of narcotics in educational institutions, further deciding that a crack down would be carried out on the big fish involved in drugs manufacturing and supply.

The forum directed that relevant federal and provincial entities and intelligence agencies would make joint and coordinated efforts to effectively deal with the issue of illegal spectrums.

It has also decided to take stern actions against those civil servants found involved in facilitating such illegal activities. The forum directed the concerned quarters to take steps for collecting data of Afghan refugees illegally living in the province besides mapping their properties/ businesses.

Similarly, the committee has also discussed in detail matters related to the registration of Madaris and non custom paid vehicles and made important decisions to this effect.

The forum termed the use of social media for defaming the state institutions as an intolerable act, deciding that strict action would be taken against those involved in such activities. Reiterating the commitment to effectively deal with the elements involved in extortion, the forum decided to set up a special unit under the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for the purpose.

Participants of the forum were briefed about the progress so far made by Provincial Security Secretariat with regard to the implementation of the National Action Plan.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the progress and underlined the need to have integrated efforts by the relevant federal and provincial agencies for further improvement.

The forum also urged upon the need of effective and close coordination between the Provincial Apex Committee and the district level committees for effective implementation of the decision taken by the Apex committee.

The forum appreciated the actions being taken against the elements involved in Hundi-Hawala and urged upon the need to make the relevant laws more stringent and simplify so that people would prefer banking transactions instead of illegal means of Hundi-Hawala.

Issues related to the federal agencies to curb the menace of illegal spectrums would be taken up with the caretaker Prime Minister, and the PM would be requested for a special meeting to this effect, the forum decided.

