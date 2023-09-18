BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam says only Nawaz can pull country out of crises

PPI Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stood vindicated, and now it was time for Pakistan’s triumph.

Addressing meetings of different party wings as part of preparations for giving a warm reception to Nawaz on his homecoming next month, she said that every attempt to subtract former prime minister from politics failed. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, respect for Nawaz in people’s hearts has increased,” she claimed.

Maryam was of the view that the people of Pakistan had to pay the price for Nawaz’s ouster. She expressed the hope that from today courts would do justice to the Sharif family. “I pray to the Almighty Allah that justice should be for all.

She opined that prejudice against the party supremo was actually against the country and the nation. “What Pakistan needs is a fresh beginning,” she said, and stressed the need for ridding the country of politics of confrontation, violence and vengeance.

She expressed the resolve that after coming to power, the party would develop all parts of the country, including Sindh. “Our war is against inflation, poverty and bad governance,” she asserted.

Maryam claimed that Nawaz and his comrades faced what she called ‘injustices’ with perseverance and courage. She claimed that only the former prime minister could pull the country out of crises. “Last time we were in power we eliminated loadshedding and terrorism,” she said, adding, “Now we will fulfill our promise of reducing inflation.”

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN PMLN supremo

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam says only Nawaz can pull country out of crises

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories