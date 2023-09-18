Maryam says only Nawaz can pull country out of crises

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stood vindicated, and now it was time for Pakistan’s triumph.

Addressing meetings of different party wings as part of preparations for giving a warm reception to Nawaz on his homecoming next month, she said that every attempt to subtract former prime minister from politics failed. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, respect for Nawaz in people’s hearts has increased,” she claimed.

Maryam was of the view that the people of Pakistan had to pay the price for Nawaz’s ouster. She expressed the hope that from today courts would do justice to the Sharif family. “I pray to the Almighty Allah that justice should be for all.

She opined that prejudice against the party supremo was actually against the country and the nation. “What Pakistan needs is a fresh beginning,” she said, and stressed the need for ridding the country of politics of confrontation, violence and vengeance.

She expressed the resolve that after coming to power, the party would develop all parts of the country, including Sindh. “Our war is against inflation, poverty and bad governance,” she asserted.

Maryam claimed that Nawaz and his comrades faced what she called ‘injustices’ with perseverance and courage. She claimed that only the former prime minister could pull the country out of crises. “Last time we were in power we eliminated loadshedding and terrorism,” she said, adding, “Now we will fulfill our promise of reducing inflation.”