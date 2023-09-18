BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sustainable land use planning, building control: KP leads the way

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: In a significant stride towards responsible land management and sustainable development, the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a milestone by introducing the first-ever Land Use Plans for six districts.

These districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Swabi, all of which have been grappling with rapid urbanization and development challenges.

This groundbreaking initiative is in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Use and Building Control Act 2021 and aims to ensure the judicious utilization of land and its invaluable resources. The primary objective of these Land Use Plans is to prioritize the responsible use of land resources. By doing so, the government seeks to promote sustainable growth and development within the region. The plans have experienced rigorous evaluations and have received approval from the Land Use and Building Control Council, underlining their importance and alignment with regulatory standards.

To ensure the effective implementation of these plans in their true spirit, the Provincial Land Use Plan Project (PLUP), Urban Policy & Planning Unit, Planning & Development Department in collaboration with the World Bank sponsored Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC) of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a comprehensive two-day event.

This event served as a platform to unite all key stakeholders who will play pivotal roles in the successful execution of the Land Use Plans and the Land Use and Building Control Act 2021. These stakeholders include members of the Provincial Land Use and Building Control Council, the Planning and Development Department, various relevant line departments, the District Administration, and representatives from the Local Government.

The two-day event was instrumental in enhancing the expertise of participants. It provided in-depth knowledge about the Land Use Plans and the complicated provisions of the Provincial Land Use and Building Control Act 2021. This comprehensive training ensures that all stakeholders are well-prepared to ensure responsible land management and sustainable development in their respective districts.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a vibrant and progressive environment for its citizens. Initiatives like this showcase the province’s determination to pave the way towards a prosperous, sustainable, and well-planned future.

This milestone undertaking demonstrates the government’s forward-thinking approach to tackling the challenges posed by urbanization and development while ensuring the protection of its invaluable land resources. It is evidence of the commitment to responsible and sustainable development in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa land building control

Comments

1000 characters

Sustainable land use planning, building control: KP leads the way

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories