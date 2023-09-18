Sustainable land use planning, building control: KP leads the way

PESHAWAR: In a significant stride towards responsible land management and sustainable development, the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a milestone by introducing the first-ever Land Use Plans for six districts.

These districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Swabi, all of which have been grappling with rapid urbanization and development challenges.

This groundbreaking initiative is in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Use and Building Control Act 2021 and aims to ensure the judicious utilization of land and its invaluable resources. The primary objective of these Land Use Plans is to prioritize the responsible use of land resources. By doing so, the government seeks to promote sustainable growth and development within the region. The plans have experienced rigorous evaluations and have received approval from the Land Use and Building Control Council, underlining their importance and alignment with regulatory standards.

To ensure the effective implementation of these plans in their true spirit, the Provincial Land Use Plan Project (PLUP), Urban Policy & Planning Unit, Planning & Development Department in collaboration with the World Bank sponsored Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC) of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a comprehensive two-day event.

This event served as a platform to unite all key stakeholders who will play pivotal roles in the successful execution of the Land Use Plans and the Land Use and Building Control Act 2021. These stakeholders include members of the Provincial Land Use and Building Control Council, the Planning and Development Department, various relevant line departments, the District Administration, and representatives from the Local Government.

The two-day event was instrumental in enhancing the expertise of participants. It provided in-depth knowledge about the Land Use Plans and the complicated provisions of the Provincial Land Use and Building Control Act 2021. This comprehensive training ensures that all stakeholders are well-prepared to ensure responsible land management and sustainable development in their respective districts.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a vibrant and progressive environment for its citizens. Initiatives like this showcase the province’s determination to pave the way towards a prosperous, sustainable, and well-planned future.

This milestone undertaking demonstrates the government’s forward-thinking approach to tackling the challenges posed by urbanization and development while ensuring the protection of its invaluable land resources. It is evidence of the commitment to responsible and sustainable development in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023