Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego title

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 10:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fourth-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova earned a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over the United States’ Sofia Kenin to win the San Diego Open on Saturday.

Krejcikova racked up 11 aces against five double faults to get past Kenin in 2 hours, 38 minutes.

She earned her seventh career singles title on the WTA Tour.

Kenin, who saved eight of 12 break points, gave the home crowd something to cheer about when she took a 4-3 lead in the opening set.

But Krejcikova came back strong, winning three games in a row to grab the early lead.

Although she was able to force a third set, Lenin was never able to move out in front, falling on the second match point to hand the former World No. 2 her second title of the year.

Japan Open Ashlyn Krueger dispatched the host country’s Mai Hontama in straight sets in Osaka, Japan, to advance to her first WTA final.

Krueger, a 19-year-old Dallas resident ranked No. 123 in the world, defeated Hontama 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 38 minutes in their first meeting on the tour.

Krueger, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, had the advantage in aces, 5-0.

She pushed Hontama to 13 break points and converted five of them.

In an all-Chinese semifinal, top seed Lin Zhu won a battle with third seed Xinyu Wang 7-5, 7-6 (6) in 124 minutes.

Zhu converted four of six break points, while Wang managed three of nine.

Zhu is going for her second career WTA Tour title.

Krueger is in her 11th main-draw appearance on the tour.

