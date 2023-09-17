Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

ISLAMABAD: After 20 months as top judge of the country, Ata Bandial was retired on Saturday, and the chief justice-designate Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath to his office today (Sunday).

Justice Isa’s nomination as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan was approved by President Dr Arif Alvi on June 21. He will be sworn in by the President today as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Isa has been provided security as the CJP as per the law. The outgoing Chief Justice Bandial expressed best wishes for his successor. He has also vacated his official residence at Judges Colony.

Justice Bandial has served as the top judicial office for over 20 months, whereas Justice Isa will serve as chief justice for over a year, until Oct 25, 2024. He took the oath as a Supreme Court judge on Sept 5, 2014.

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Justice Isa was born on October 26, 1959 in Quetta. In his early years, he was a part of the Bar of England and Wales in the 1980s and was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan.

He has practiced law for over 27 years before all the high courts, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court. Later, he also served as a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association, and life member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and chief justice of Balochistan during different periods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023