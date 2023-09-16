BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan sweat on pacer Naseem Shah’s fitness ahead of World Cup

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2023 06:45pm

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is doubtful for next month’s World Cup due to a shoulder injury, with the PCB awaiting medical reports before making a final call on his fitness and participation.

Naseem was ruled out of the Asia Cup after suffering the injury during a tournament match against India in Colombo last Sunday.

Pakistan’s local media reported initial scans of his right shoulder showed the injury was worse than expected but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday that Naseem was still being monitored.

“The PCB medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem’s shoulder injury,” the board said.

“Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem. The medical panel will decide on fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments.”

The 20-year-old has been part Pakistan’s pace trio along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Rauf also suffered injury to his flank and had to miss the Sri Lanka game in the Asia Cup.

Naseem’s absence will hit Pakistan’s chances in the World Cup which starts in India on October 5.

They also failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup after suffering a crushing a 228-run defeat against India and by two wickets against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka meet in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday.

Naseem Shah PCB World Cup 2023 CWC23

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan sweat on pacer Naseem Shah’s fitness ahead of World Cup

KIBOR plummets on policy rate decision

Cipher case: Imran approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested

Economic stabilization: Steps yielding positive results, says Shamshad

Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan

Canada trade minister is postponing a planned trade mission to India

Immovable properties: FBR issues guidelines for taxpayers

Two ships headed to Ukraine's Black Sea ports to load grain: official

Read more stories