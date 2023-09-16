BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2023 Updated September 16, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Task force constituted for decisive action against ‘gold mafia’

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

Read here for details.

  • Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bai

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Read here for details.

  • EC reforms, action against smuggling ‘not contradicting’ IMF conditions: Dr Shamshad

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar says announcing election date beyond mandate of interim setup

Read here for details.

