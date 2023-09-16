Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Task force constituted for decisive action against ‘gold mafia’

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bai

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

EC reforms, action against smuggling ‘not contradicting’ IMF conditions: Dr Shamshad

Caretaker PM Kakar says announcing election date beyond mandate of interim setup

