BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Task force constituted for decisive action against ‘gold mafia’

  • Caretaker govt decides to computerise buying and selling of the yellow metal.
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 10:29pm

The caretaker government has constituted a task force consisting of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for a decisive action against “gold mafia” and smuggling of precious metals, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

A major crackdown has already been initiated against the elements involved in illegal activities in the bullion market, it said.

According to details, the task force has prepared lists of those involved in gold smuggling.

Apart from this, the government has also started work on an emergency basis to bring the gold dealers into the tax net and to computerise buying and selling of the yellow metal.

As reports emerged that law-enforcement personnel were conducting a crackdown against some sections of the market, traders have refrained from issuing bullion rates in the last three days.

The price of 24-carat gold had closed at Rs215,000 per tola on Tuesday, September 12, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) back then.

The development comes as the caretaker government initiated a large-scale crackdown against illegal economic activities such as smuggling and hoarding. It resorted to take action against all those involved in speculations in different markets, which resulted in some positive outcomes.

“We will make an example of all those, even it’s a big fish, involved in any kind of smuggling and hoarding.

“We will work together for the betterment of the country,” Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said.

Gold prices in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

The crackdown by the government has resulted into Pakistani rupee’s appreciation, which was followed by gold prices as the per tola price of the yellow metal witnessed a steep decline of over Rs30,000 during the last week.

“Investors move toward gold amid rupee’s freefall, but there has been speculation in gold rates as well,” a local trader told Business Recorder. “An artificial increase in demand of gold was also being created to give a push to its rates amid rupee’s depreciation.”

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold price gold rates commodity rates gold rate gold traders gold prices in Pakistan bullion rate gold mafia gold dealers gold smugglers

Comments

1000 characters

Task force constituted for decisive action against ‘gold mafia’

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes stronger against US dollar

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Caretaker PM Kakar says announcing election date beyond mandate of interim setup

KSE-100 ends higher in mixed session, down 0.47% week-on-week

Pakistan’s flag carrier PIA struggling to pay bills

Apple delays high-end iPhone 15 models in China in sign of strong orders

Read more stories