Legal framework allows interim govt to take PIA sell-off decision: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has expressed optimism that the fruit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would become visible very soon and added that the legal framework of privatisation allows the caretaker government to take the decision of the privatisation of PIA.

Addressing a press conference to electronic media after a high-level meeting on smuggling and hoarding, the caretaker prime minister said that today’s meeting is a milestone as decisions have already been taken about smuggling, hoarding, and power theft, and today’s meeting was to effectively monitor after synchronizing all the activities taken so far and how this strategy would be taken ahead in the coming days.

The caretaker premier forewarned that those who have made an investment in illegal trade would face serious action as the ongoing policy against smuggling and hoarding would be consistent with a continuation of crackdown.

Responding to a question that he had presided over a meeting on Thursday for the privatisation of PIA and whether he was allowed to do so as the caretaker, Kakar said that the legal framework of privatisation allows them to take these decisions.

In reply to a question about the caretaker government being unable to provide any relief on the petroleum prices as this would be the third increase on Friday, Kakar said that many things are connected to the international market and the government has no control over them as Pakistan is part of global arrangements.

He said that the government is focusing on changing the attitude of governance to provide relief to the people by improving the governance model. An effective policy has been made with respect to Afghan refugees based on three categories, registered refugees and second, aliens and third one of identity theft. He said that soon this policy would be implemented as aliens have no right to remain in Pakistan, he added.

About border management, he said that detailed deliberations have been held on the Afghan Transit Trade and the Commerce Ministry has taken the lead along with the Customs and other agencies. He said that a policy is being devised as to which goods would be allowed and which would not be but there would be zero tolerance with regard to illegal trade from the border.

The prime minister forewarned that those who have made investment in illegal trade activities, it would be better for them to realise about the crackdown against smuggling and hoarding, else they would suffer a loss as the ongoing action would be consistent and continuous.

Kakar said that the price control committees’ issue did not surface during the caretaker government and was there for quite a long time. The price control committees’ mechanism has been revised and the planning minister would lead in coordination with the provinces that would be visible till the last day of the present government.

He said that illegal hoarders have a financial stake and there would be resistance from them, therefore, the media should play its due role.

He said that the government has to focus simultaneously on two aspects with the first one, breaking the cycle of illicit activities, and taking those involved in the cycle to the court without any fear or favour.

He said that soon installments of electricity bills of 200 units would be initiated. The caretaker prime minister said that the government’s priority is to provide relief to the people through administrative measures and this sentiment would be visible in the market.

He said that providing livelihood is one of the responsibilities of the government and added that the youth of the KP and Balochistan are not pushed into illicit trade activities for the benefit of the elite.

In the name of the poor youth, 0.09 percent political and administrative elite are the beneficiaries of the system of illicit trade, he added.

Kakar said that there is a general understanding that religious, ethnic, and illegal organisations are partially the beneficiary of the illegal smuggled goods on the borders and the government has some information and this is one of the aspects the government has initiated action against it.

The prime minister did not respond to the question with regard to negotiation with the IPPs contr cts.

He said terrorism and counter-terrorism is on the top agenda of the government and military and civil administration are moving in a synchronised manner. We fully believe in freedom of expression and the government had no intention to stifle the media, he added.

The caretaker premier, in response to a question, said that the announcement of the election by the caretaker would be illegal and one should not expect this from him.

He added that Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema are bureaucrats and, in his opinion are not part of any political party.

