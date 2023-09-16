Indian opposition to boycott ‘hate-filled’ cable news anchors

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition parties have pledged to boycott several television news anchors they accuse of spreading hate and of partisanship towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

Activists and rights groups have sounded the alarm on press freedoms since Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office in 2014.

Opposition politicians have accused India’s clamorous cable news shows of being in thrall to the BJP’s agenda, including polarising segments on Muslim and Christian minorities.