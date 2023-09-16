BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Governor advocates tacking climate change issues

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Friday at the Governor House and discussed important issues including climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that tackling the issue of climate change is the need of the hour. He said Pakistan had faced the worst flood last year due to climate change. He said that climate change was also having adverse impact on agriculture. He said that as the chancellor, he had formed a consortium on environment.

Appreciating the United Nation Development Programme’s commitment to eradicating poverty and its role in climate change, he said the United Nation’s immediate assistance and services to the flood victims during the 2022 flood were commendable. He further said there were many challenges in the field of education and health for which the government was working.

On this occasion, the Resident Representative of UNDP expressed interest in the possibility of collaboration with the Punjab Government in various projects to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Punjab said Aitchison College was a prestigious educational institution, adding that many prominent personalities of the country had received education from that institution.

The governor said that quality education and great traditions were hallmark of Aitchison College.

In the meeting, the board members expressed concern that the estimated grades given to the students were not in accordance with the students’ ability due to the cancellation of some Cambridge O-level and A-level examinations as a result of protests by a political party. The students had to suffer irreparable loss due to this grading scheme.

President Board of Governors, Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed his satisfaction that the board members had excellent educational background, and were considered successful people in the society. He expressed the hope that the board members including the Provincial Minister of Education, Federal Minister of IT, GOC 10 Division and eminent personalities from various fields would guide the institution in policy making and improve the educational quality and excellence of the institution traditions would be carried to greater heights.

On this occasion, Principal Aitchison College Michael A Thomson told about the improvements made in the new hostels, administrative blocks and sports facilities in the last few years which were appreciated by the board. In the meeting, the new board elected Syed Babar Ali as the convener of its management committee and recommended the formation of more committees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change UNDP Punjab Governor flood victims Muhammad Balighur Rehman Dr Samuel Rizk

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Governor advocates tacking climate change issues

KIBOR plummets on policy rate decision

Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Interim govt pursuing PSM revival plan, Senate panel told

Remittance schemes: Rs20bn out of Rs80bn allocation released to SBP: minister

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

Accountability law amendments struck down: SC restores cases against public office-holders

Talks under way with WB, ADB to sort out issues pertaining to Discos, says energy minister

Immovable properties: FBR issues guidelines for taxpayers

Dasu transmission line contract given clean chit by World Bank

Read more stories