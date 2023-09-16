Punjab Governor advocates tacking climate change issues

LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Friday at the Governor House and discussed important issues including climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that tackling the issue of climate change is the need of the hour. He said Pakistan had faced the worst flood last year due to climate change. He said that climate change was also having adverse impact on agriculture. He said that as the chancellor, he had formed a consortium on environment.

Appreciating the United Nation Development Programme’s commitment to eradicating poverty and its role in climate change, he said the United Nation’s immediate assistance and services to the flood victims during the 2022 flood were commendable. He further said there were many challenges in the field of education and health for which the government was working.

On this occasion, the Resident Representative of UNDP expressed interest in the possibility of collaboration with the Punjab Government in various projects to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Punjab said Aitchison College was a prestigious educational institution, adding that many prominent personalities of the country had received education from that institution.

The governor said that quality education and great traditions were hallmark of Aitchison College.

In the meeting, the board members expressed concern that the estimated grades given to the students were not in accordance with the students’ ability due to the cancellation of some Cambridge O-level and A-level examinations as a result of protests by a political party. The students had to suffer irreparable loss due to this grading scheme.

President Board of Governors, Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed his satisfaction that the board members had excellent educational background, and were considered successful people in the society. He expressed the hope that the board members including the Provincial Minister of Education, Federal Minister of IT, GOC 10 Division and eminent personalities from various fields would guide the institution in policy making and improve the educational quality and excellence of the institution traditions would be carried to greater heights.

On this occasion, Principal Aitchison College Michael A Thomson told about the improvements made in the new hostels, administrative blocks and sports facilities in the last few years which were appreciated by the board. In the meeting, the new board elected Syed Babar Ali as the convener of its management committee and recommended the formation of more committees.

