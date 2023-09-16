BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Hashoo Foundation launches ‘Crafts of Compassion’

Press Release Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Foundation officially launched its new outlet, “Crafts of Compassion,” at Pearl-Continental Bhurban.

This pop up offers a wide range of exquisite Afghan Products, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of Afghanistan.

Each purchase from the outlet directly supports the empowerment and livelihoods of Afghan Refugees. The event was attended by UNHCR, the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees Office and other partners of Hashoo Foundation, who commended the initiative and its impact on empowering Afghan refugees.

Hashoo Foundation’s Acting Country Director, Abdul Waheed emphasized the profound impact of promoting Afghan products, highlighting the importance of empowering women and vulnerable groups for long-term economic growth and stability.

He stated that by championing these products, Crafts of Compassion ensures that Afghan women and youth can flourish and thrive, even in the face of adversity.

During the gathering, the UNHCR and CAR representatives applauded Hashoo Foundation’s approach and shared their resolve to continue the impact-oriented work.

They stated that these initiatives equip refugees with the necessary skills to achieve self-sufficiency and establish sustainable livelihoods.

