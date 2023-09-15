BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
India’s forex reserves fall to 11-week low

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to an 11-week low of $593.90 billion as of Sept. 8, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was a decrease of $5 billion from the previous week. Reserves had risen by $4 billion in the week to Sept. 1.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI’s reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had fallen to a near record low of 83.2175, prompting intervention from the RBI.

The rupee ended at 83.1850 on Friday, down 0.2% this week.

---------------------------------------------------------
   FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
                              Sept. 8       Sept. 1
                               2023         2023
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      526,426      530,691
Gold                          44,384       44,939
SDRs                          18,060       18,195
Reserve Tranche Position       5,034        5,073
----------------------------------------------------------
Total                        593,904      598,897
----------------------------------------------------------
