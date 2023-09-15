PML-N starts preparations for Nawaz’s reception

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparations for accordingly rousing reception to the former premier Nawaz Sharif on his scheduled arrival in Lahore on October 21.

The PML-N has asked different wings of the party to bring maximum people to the Lahore airport on October 21. The party candidates and activists have also been directed to ensure maximum participation. In this regard, Maryam Nawaz is holding meetings with the party leaders and workers to finalise reception programme for Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N has asked its candidates contesting elections to mobilize the people in their respective constituencies for giving the party message. The PML-N would address public issues and would bring ease in their lives, a PML-N leader said.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said that Nawaz Sharif would be accorded a historic welcome upon his arrival in Pakistan. He said that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz while addressing the party’s former lawmakers and ticket holders said the country’s problems will be addressed under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Praising the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said, “The country’s son (Nawaz Sharif) is once again coming to take the country out of the crises. Nawaz Sharif is not returning for the sake of his own relief, but rather coming to address the masses’ problems.”

She said the country needs an agenda of peace and unity, not vendetta. “The masses should give Nawaz Sharif more than a two-third majority. Nawaz Sharif will take the people out of the economic hardships,” she said. “I would like to assure the entire nation with complete faith that the good days are about to come.”

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will spearhead the party in the upcoming elections. “We will welcome Nawaz Sharif with great verve,” he said. “Preparations are underway in this connection.”

Speaking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sanaullah said: “The PTI should take part in the general elections as the political party.” He recounted the events that transpired on May 9, saying, “People who were involved in the May 9 events should be separated from the PTI.” To a query, he was of the view that the census that was held in 2017 was controversial.

