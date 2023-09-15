IHC adjourns hearing of Axact fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Axact fake degree case as the accused Shoaib Sheikh did not turn up.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard an appeal filed by Shoaib Sheikh against his conviction in the Axact fake degree case. Munawar Iqbal Dogal, the additional attorney general and special prosecutor Ashfaq Naqvi, appeared before the court on behalf of the federation.

Assistant lawyer Naila Noureen apprised the court that the appellant’s lawyer Latif Khosa could not appear before it due to his commitments in the Supreme Court.

Besides, a request for exemption from court appearance was submitted on behalf of the accused, Sheikh. The court granted the exemption request and adjourned the case.

