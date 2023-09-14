Malala joins Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, at Kering dinner

Activist and producer Malala Yousafzai attended the second annual Caring for Women Gala hosted by Kering Foundation in New York City this week.

Hosted by Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault and his wife Hollywood actor Salma Hayek-Pinault, the foundation, celebrating its 15th year, works to end violence against women.

Yousafzai attended with her husband Asser Malik and was dressed in a custom Bottega Veneta dress replete with the brand’s classic knot clutch. The dinner took place on Tuesday at The Pool, New York.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik attend the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool, New York. Photo: AFP

Kering Foundation to hold 2nd annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York

Florence Welch performs onstage at the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool. Photo: AFP

The evening raised more than $3 million for organisations working to end violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence, and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

The Malala Fund works towards championing women’s rights and access to quality education.

In a post on Instagram, Yousafzai shared how the funds will be allocated.

“The Kering Foundation’s donation will help more Afghan girls learn at home while their schools remain closed, unsafe or inaccessible. We must ensure girls continue to learn even as the Taliban further restricts their rights..”

View this post on Instagram

Other celebrities in attendance included Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The response that we had for the second year has been amazing. It sold out almost immediately; we have a great response from influential people,” François-Henri Pinault was quoted as saying by WWD.

Winfrey said it “is ridiculous that we live in 2023, and gender-based violence is something that we still have to worry about confronting and fixing”.

“Something needs to be done about it, and we are the ones to do it. So let’s make that happen tonight together,” she was quoted as saying by Vogue.