FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has de-attached the bank accounts of national flag carrier, PIA, on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to Business Recorder that, “yes, the bank accounts of the PIA have been de-attached”. The FBR has alleged that the outstanding amount of the taxes to be paid by the PIA stood at over Rs8 billion.

FBR deducts Rs1.3bn in pending amount from PIA accounts

It is pertinent to mention that due to cash flow issues, the PIA is facing difficulties in payments of due taxes and this problem is being dealt with as per law by officials of both FBR and PIA during various interactions and meetings.

However, due to the default in fulfillment of commitments, the FBR had frozen its bank accounts.

Tulukan Mairandi Sep 14, 2023 07:28am
Thanks army
Huzaifa Sep 14, 2023 09:10am
Insaniat buhat bra khazana hy usay labas mein nhi Insaan mein talash karo...
