PSX posts meagre gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday closed on slightly positive note on the back of fresh buying at low levels in certain stocks.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 82.53 points or 0.18 percent and closed at 45,590.93 points. The index hit 45,732.73 points intraday high and 45,500.22 points intraday low. Trading activity remained very low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 102.767 million shares as compared to 126.341 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 3.800 billion against previous session’s Rs 4.987 billion.

BRIndex100 inched up by 4.91 points or 0.11 percent to close at 4,564.21 points with total daily turnover of 88.223 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 16.51 points or 0.1 percent to close at 16,157.97 points with total daily trading volumes of 51.245 million shares.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth $532,932. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 11 billion to Rs 6.770 trillion. Out of total 299 active scrips, 135 closed in negative and 122 in positive while the value of 42 stocks remained unchanged.

Dewan Motors was the volume leader with 7.200 million shares and gained Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 16.12 followed by Agritech Limited increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 7.92 with 6.510 million shares. Cnergyico PK closed at Rs 2.90, up Rs 0.01 with 5.014 million shares.

Bata Pak and Lucky Core Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 25.00 and Rs 18.61 respectively to close at Rs 1725.00 and Rs 627.12 while Pak Services and Murree Brewery were the top losers declining by Rs 30.00 and Rs 13.16 respectively to close at Rs 650.00 and Rs 285.24.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks showed recovery on strong financial results and surging global crude oil prices.

He said Pak rupee recovery, upbeat auto sales data surging by 49 percent MoM in August 2023 and speculations ahead of SBP policy rate decision tomorrow played a catalyst role in bullish close.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 16.31 points or 0.18 percent to close at 8,968.03 points with total turnover of 8.079 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 59.33 points or 1.32 percent to close at 4,557.00 points with 8.197 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 26.04 points or 0.24 percent to close at 10,724.19 points with 10.504 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 18.1 points or 0.21 percent to close at 8,804.13 points with 10.925 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 18.04 points or 0.42 percent to close at 4,268.97 points with 14.834 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,708.56 points, down 13.19 points or 0.35 percent with 7.544 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the bourse settled at 45,591 points, up 83 points.

Traded volume stood at 103 million shares where DFML (up 0.9 percent), AGL (up 14 percent), CNERGY (up 0.3 percent), WTL (zero percent) and MLCF (up 0.5 percent) were the volume leaders.

