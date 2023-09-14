BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Selection of cabinet members: ECP asks caretaker govt to exercise due care

Zaheer Abbasi Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has been asked that while selecting a member of the cabinet due care should be exercised to avoid persons of known political allegiance.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter addressed to the secretary to the caretaker prime minister in this regard.

Moreover, the letter added that while selecting senior civil servants for the appointment to key positions this aspect should also be kept in mind to strengthen the reality of a neutral caretaker setup.

In the letter, the ECP drew the attention of the caretaker prime minister to Article 218 (3) of the Constitution that mandates the ECP to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with the law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The letter added that this provision is actually a clarion call to ensure that a level-playing field is provided to all political parties and contesting candidates for elections.

It is a general perception that the caretaker government is a continuation of the previous government.

A recent press conference held by a political party is a pointer in this direction, whereby, they have blamed the caretaker government of carrying on with the previous political legacy. Therefore, it is desired that while selecting a member of the cabinet due care should be exercised to avoid persons of known political allegiance.

Moreover, while selecting senior civil servants for the appointment on key positions this aspect should also be kept in mind to strengthen the reality of a neutral caretaker setup.

