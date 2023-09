Promotion of modern trends in agriculture: UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Food Machinery Corporation (FMC) Pakistan will make coordinated efforts to promote modern trends including precision agriculture and to control white fly, fall armyworm, pink bollworm, locust, fruit fly, termites and other pests. They will also work to limit toxic effects on agriculture in order to ensure Maximum Residual Levels (MRL).

This was agreed upon during at a meeting held between University Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, and FMC Managing Director Haseeb Aslam flanked with UAF Entomology Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif.

FMC Manager Research and Development Amir Bashir Malik, Director Sales Akram Khan, Manager HR Hussam Khalid, Company Secretary Mudassar Hasan, Brand Manager Ahmed Kamal, Research and Development Coordinator Waheed Al Hasan attended the meeting.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan’s agricultural exports were being rejected due to toxic effects exceeding Maximum Residual Levels (MRL). He said that joint efforts have to be made to solve this problem so that Pakistan can earn more foreign exchange by increasing its exports.

He said that UAF has been given the status of Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority. He said that UAF and FMC will work jointly on precision agriculture including agricultural drone technology in order to raise the productivity and to increase the profitability.

FMC Managing Director Haseeb Aslam said that in the modern era, development goals are being achieved through the knowledge-based economy as academia-industry linkages were essential. He said that the UAF and FMC will take all possible measures to tackle the challenges of agriculture.

He said that the UAF is one of esteemed agricultural institutions across the globe. He said that FMC is developing products with innovation in agriculture so as to solve the problems of farmers and ensure food security.

UAF Department of Entomology Chairman/ Spokesman Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that UAF has excellent ties across the world and running international projects including the Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucius Center, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, International Seed Testing Lab and other projects. He said that with the cooperation of China, modern lab is being established in the Entomology Department.

He said that precision agriculture is the most important need of the hour which will not only provide balanced inputs to crops but also bring it in line with international standards. He said that in the Department of Entomology, steps were being taken on modern scientific basis to control of locusts, fall armyworm, white fly, pink bollworm, fruit fly, termites etc. They also visited various labs. Dr Zainul Abedin, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Jam Nazir, Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Bilal Saeed Khan, Dr Sufiyan, Dr Umair Sial and others were also present on the occasion. In the meeting, set up of FMC Learning Center and Internship Programme and training about agricultural drone technology were also discussed.

