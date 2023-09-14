KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 296.00 299.00 UK POUND 368.00 373.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.00 AUD $ 188.00 192.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00 CAD $ 216.00 220.00
EURO 317.00 321.00 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
=========================================================================
