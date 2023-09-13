BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
BIPL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
DGKC 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
HBL 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 83.22 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.86%)
PPL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.11%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,565 Increased By 5.6 (0.12%)
BR30 16,163 Increased By 21.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

  • Currency appreciates 0.36% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 04:28pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, appreciating for the sixth successive session to settle at 298.82 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs1.07 or 0.36%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated nearly 3% in the last six sessions after it hit a record low of 307.1 last week.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.42% to settle at 299.89 in the inter-bank market.

The currency has been on an appreciation run since the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week, with a more pronounced change witnessed in the open-market.

Internationally, the US dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day, though it rose on the yen as traders assessed comments from Japan’s top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy.

The US currency advanced around 0.2% to 147.36 against the yen, which retraced its biggest one-day percentage rise in two months on Monday, following the remarks from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend.

The US dollar index measure against a basket of key rivals was last steady at 104.67, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, firming its ground near a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier, as the market balanced supply concerns over Libya output and OPEC+ cuts with global macroeconomic headwinds.

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate Pakistan rupees Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling for currency notes Dollar rate in interbank market interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

China says it has not banned purchase, use of foreign phone brands

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Read more stories