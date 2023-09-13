Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, appreciating for the sixth successive session to settle at 298.82 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs1.07 or 0.36%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated nearly 3% in the last six sessions after it hit a record low of 307.1 last week.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.42% to settle at 299.89 in the inter-bank market.

The currency has been on an appreciation run since the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week, with a more pronounced change witnessed in the open-market.

Internationally, the US dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day, though it rose on the yen as traders assessed comments from Japan’s top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy.

The US currency advanced around 0.2% to 147.36 against the yen, which retraced its biggest one-day percentage rise in two months on Monday, following the remarks from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend.

The US dollar index measure against a basket of key rivals was last steady at 104.67, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, firming its ground near a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier, as the market balanced supply concerns over Libya output and OPEC+ cuts with global macroeconomic headwinds.