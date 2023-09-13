Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cipher case against PTI chief to be heard in Attock Jail on Wednesday: Law ministry

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

Gold rebounds after 7-session fall in Pakistan, gains Rs5,600 per tola

Bilawal laments lack of ‘level playing field’ for political parties

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

