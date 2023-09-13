BAFL 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cipher case against PTI chief to be heard in Attock Jail on Wednesday: Law ministry

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Gold rebounds after 7-session fall in Pakistan, gains Rs5,600 per tola

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal laments lack of ‘level playing field’ for political parties

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

Read here for details.

  • US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Read here for details.

  • The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Read here for details.

  • US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Read here for details.

  • Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

Read here for details.

