BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.59%)
OGDC 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.45%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 11.3 (0.25%)
BR30 16,173 Increased By 31.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,651 Increased By 142.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,091 Increased By 28.4 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Naveed Butt Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Fawad Hassan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet. The appointment was made on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.

Fawad Hasan Fawad is a retired civil servant who served in BPS-22 as the principal secretary to two prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Fawad Hassan worked as the principal secretary to the prime minister of Pakistan from November 2015 to June 2018. He, during his tenure, largely focused on the fruition of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), effectively spearheading multiple infrastructure and energy projects and directing sector-wide investment across the nation.

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary in assets beyond means case

Fawad was promoted to the rank of federal secretary in December 2017. He belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service, formerly referred to as the District Management Group and served as Director General of the Civil Services Academy from 1 June 2018 to 5 July 2018.

Fawad also served as Punjab’s Provincial Secretary for Health, Communication and Works as well as held other portfolios. He has served in the government of Pakistan, the government of Punjab, and the government of Balochistan.

Fawad was accused of corruption and misuse of authority by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiana Housing scam. He was arrested by the NAB on July 6, 2018, in the Ashiana Housing scam criminal investigation and was sent on 14-day physical remand by an accountability court in Lahore. On February 14, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Fawad but denied him bail in another NAB reference relating to assets beyond means.

On January 21, 2020, Fawad was granted bail in the assets case by the LHC. On February 2, 2023, Fawad was acquitted of all charges in the assets beyond means and the Ashiana Housing cases on merit due to irrefutable documentary evidence provided by the prosecution’s witnesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Nawaz Sharif President Dr Arif Alvi caretaker government Fawad Hasan Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories