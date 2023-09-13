The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Fawad Hassan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet. The appointment was made on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.

Fawad Hasan Fawad is a retired civil servant who served in BPS-22 as the principal secretary to two prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Fawad Hassan worked as the principal secretary to the prime minister of Pakistan from November 2015 to June 2018. He, during his tenure, largely focused on the fruition of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), effectively spearheading multiple infrastructure and energy projects and directing sector-wide investment across the nation.

Fawad was promoted to the rank of federal secretary in December 2017. He belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service, formerly referred to as the District Management Group and served as Director General of the Civil Services Academy from 1 June 2018 to 5 July 2018.

Fawad also served as Punjab’s Provincial Secretary for Health, Communication and Works as well as held other portfolios. He has served in the government of Pakistan, the government of Punjab, and the government of Balochistan.

Fawad was accused of corruption and misuse of authority by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiana Housing scam. He was arrested by the NAB on July 6, 2018, in the Ashiana Housing scam criminal investigation and was sent on 14-day physical remand by an accountability court in Lahore. On February 14, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Fawad but denied him bail in another NAB reference relating to assets beyond means.

On January 21, 2020, Fawad was granted bail in the assets case by the LHC. On February 2, 2023, Fawad was acquitted of all charges in the assets beyond means and the Ashiana Housing cases on merit due to irrefutable documentary evidence provided by the prosecution’s witnesses.

