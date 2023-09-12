BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
Sep 12, 2023
Markets

Gold rebounds after 7-session fall in Pakistan, gains Rs5,600 per tola

  • Price of 24-carat bar settles at Rs215,000 per tola
BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:19pm

Gold rates in Pakistan snapped a 7-session downtrend and gained Rs5,600 per tola on Tuesday.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), price of the yellow metal settled at Rs215,000 per tola.

Earlier, gold prices in Pakistan had dropped by Rs30,400 per tola in just seven days, mainly on the back of Pakistani rupee’s recovery against the US dollar.

However, Tuesday came with a positive momentum for the yellow metal market.

The price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs5,058 to Rs184,585.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $15 to $1,911 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs50 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola.

