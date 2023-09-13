LHC denies permission to drink poison publicly

LAHORE: A citizen Sarwar Taj on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to drink poison publicly and claimed that he would not die even after using the toxic material.

The court rejected his plea of drinking poison publically and declared it inadmissible. The petitioner also claimed that he wanted to show the power of Quran to the world by experimenting this act before public. The court said, “You have approached the court only to gain cheap fame. How can this act be permitted?” the court added. The court, therefore, rejected his plea and observed a court of law could not allow an illegal act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023