BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.33%)
PPL 72.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 10.8 (0.24%)
BR30 16,177 Increased By 35.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,648 Increased By 139.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,087 Increased By 24.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC denies permission to drink poison publicly

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: A citizen Sarwar Taj on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to drink poison publicly and claimed that he would not die even after using the toxic material.

The court rejected his plea of drinking poison publically and declared it inadmissible. The petitioner also claimed that he wanted to show the power of Quran to the world by experimenting this act before public. The court said, “You have approached the court only to gain cheap fame. How can this act be permitted?” the court added. The court, therefore, rejected his plea and observed a court of law could not allow an illegal act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Sarwar Taj drink poison publicly

Comments

1000 characters

LHC denies permission to drink poison publicly

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Read more stories