Attempt to smuggle huge quantity of foreign cloth thwarted

KARACHI: Anti Smuggling Organization of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of foreign cloth worth Rs 21.5 million. According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were planning to smuggle foreign cloth from Quetta to Karachi.

Acting swiftly, officers donned civilian attire and closely monitored the trucks and trailers suspected to be involved in the illicit operation. As the night unfolded, the vigilant officers stationed at the checkpoint intercepted one of the trailers that had raised suspicions. Upon thorough inspection, Customs officials were astounded to discover a staggering 7,700 kilograms of high-quality polyester fabric concealed within the trailer’s cargo hold.

Further investigations revealed that the documents provided by the driver were fraudulent, raising serious doubts about the legitimacy of the cargo’s origins and intentions. In light of these findings, the Customs staff swiftly moved to seize the illicit goods, with an estimated street value of Rs 21.5 million, and the accompanying trailer. The combined value of the confiscated goods and the trailer is estimated to be Rs 36.5 million. Consequent upon recovery, a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023