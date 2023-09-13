‘Dept to support families of martyred policemen, special children’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen, veterans, and children with disabilities. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured that every conceivable resource is being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. The police department is unwavering in its commitment to address the concerns of its officers and personnel, as well as their families.

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attentively listened to the grievances of the families of the martyred policemen and promptly issued directives for their resolution. Additionally, Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honour the invaluable services rendered by police veterans. He emphasized that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis will remain a top priority. Atif Nazir underscored special children of police personnel are being treated by the best medical institutions. He affirmed that ensuring the well-being and promising future of these special children is our responsibility.

Furthermore, SSP (Admin) acknowledged the heroic sacrifices of the policemen who sustained injuries and disabilities while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Their indomitable spirit embodies the true essence of the police department’s dedication and valour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023