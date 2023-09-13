BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.33%)
PPL 72.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 10.9 (0.24%)
BR30 16,182 Increased By 40.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 137.6 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,086 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Dept to support families of martyred policemen, special children’

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen, veterans, and children with disabilities. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured that every conceivable resource is being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. The police department is unwavering in its commitment to address the concerns of its officers and personnel, as well as their families.

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attentively listened to the grievances of the families of the martyred policemen and promptly issued directives for their resolution. Additionally, Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honour the invaluable services rendered by police veterans. He emphasized that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis will remain a top priority. Atif Nazir underscored special children of police personnel are being treated by the best medical institutions. He affirmed that ensuring the well-being and promising future of these special children is our responsibility.

Furthermore, SSP (Admin) acknowledged the heroic sacrifices of the policemen who sustained injuries and disabilities while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Their indomitable spirit embodies the true essence of the police department’s dedication and valour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Martyred policemen

Comments

1000 characters

‘Dept to support families of martyred policemen, special children’

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Read more stories