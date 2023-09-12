BAFL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 82.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.45%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.11%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,575 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 16,195 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.67%)
KSE100 45,634 Decreased By -231.9 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,123 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austria’s former foreign minister to move to St. Petersburg

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 11:34am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will move to St. Petersburg to work at an academic centre there which she heads, the Russian TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kneissl heads the G.O.R.K.I center - the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues at St. Petersburg University, TASS reported. “I co-founded the G.O.R.K.I. center and manage it,” TASS quoted Kneissl as saying.

Putin says Russia-China ties at ‘unprecedented historical level’

“Since there is a lot of work there and it requires a lot of attention, I cannot do this in passing, I decided to move to St. Petersburg for this work.” Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Karin Kneissl

Comments

1000 characters

Austria’s former foreign minister to move to St. Petersburg

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories