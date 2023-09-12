Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.1bn in August, 24% lower YoY

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Gold rates in Pakistan decline another Rs2,600 per tola

Kohinoor Textile Mills posts 72% increase in profit

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

Pakistan’s car sales jump 49% MoM in August

President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections

