BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 11, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data
Read here for details.
- FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast
Read here for details.
- FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.1bn in August, 24% lower YoY
Read here for details.
- AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed
Read here for details.
- Gold rates in Pakistan decline another Rs2,600 per tola
Read here for details.
- Kohinoor Textile Mills posts 72% increase in profit
Read here for details.
- KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s car sales jump 49% MoM in August
Read here for details.
- President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections
Read here for details.
Comments