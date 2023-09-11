FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

At least one Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was martyred on Monday while eight civilians were injured in a blast near Prime Hospital Complex on Peshawar’s Warsak Road.

A vehicle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC’s Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack. The blast was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), it was reported.

The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Meanwhile, Caretaker KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan condemned the incident and directed hospital authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical aid.

The incident comes a day after seven terrorists were killed while another six got critically injured during an intense exchange of fire between the militants and the security personnel in KP’s Chitral district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday that the troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location.

The statement said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists if present in the area.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the military’s media wing said.