BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections

  • The meeting is part of ongoing discussions about the electoral process, according to the President House
BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 06:47pm

President Dr Arif Alvi met with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam on Monday to discuss upcoming general elections, Aaj News reported.

The meeting was convened at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad as part of ongoing discussions about the electoral process between the president and the interim government.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the president was quoted as stating, "The continuation of the consultation process with good intent will be positive for democracy in the country."

The president and the law minister have met twice this month to discuss the elections.

During his earlier meeting with the law minister, President Arif Alvi stressed the need for decisions to be made in accordance with "the spirit of the Constitution."

President Alvi's second meeting takes place as institutional stakeholders have been unable to agree on an election date.

In an earlier letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the president requested a meeting to "fix an appropriate date" for general elections.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the CEC, declined President Alvi's request for a date for elections in his response.

He claimed that the ECP alone is responsible for choosing the date of the general elections.

Last week, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that deciding the date for general elections was the ECP prerogative.

There is concern that the president might announce the election date soon.

The president's decision to announce the election date could lead to complications because the outgoing government altered the Election Act to give the ECP exclusive authority to announce the date of the elections.

President alvi ECP Chief Election Commissioner law minister

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi, interim law minister meet again to discuss elections

Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts play with Pakistan at 44/2 in 11 overs

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Read more stories