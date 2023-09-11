AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

AsiaPak Investments, a private investment firm with operational assets in Pakistan and Hong Kong, has acquired Bol Network, read a statement released by the media group on Monday.

The company did not share details of the acquisition, but informed that Bol Network will remain headquartered in Karachi with a nationwide presence.

AsiaPak Investments, which has offices in Karachi, Lahore, and, Islamabad and invests only in Pakistan, has appointed Sameer Chishty as Chairman and CEO of Bol Network, read the statement.

Chishty is a seasoned international technology investor in Asia and Middle East, it added.

PEMRA initiates process to revoke Bol TV licence

“Amazing progress is being made globally in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and, telecommunications. Impact is being felt across the entire media ecosystem, including content creation, news, entertainment, gaming, music, education, communication, and, community,” Chishty said.

“As a General Partner at SparkLabs Group investing in over 500 technology companies in China, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, I have seen first-hand the potential these technologies have in changing lives, transforming societies, growing economies.

“And these are exactly the kinds of opportunities that must be made available for all Pakistanis,” he added.

“We will all make our voices heard. Together we will know more, do more, and, be more,” added Chishty.