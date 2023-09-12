BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PKI irked by procurement of sugar at higher price

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at a higher price of Rs140 per kg from sugar mill owners by the Punjab government.

Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, said on Monday that sugarcane minimum purchase price was fixed at Rs300 per 40kg for the previous crop and the federal government estimated and notified sugar retail price at Rs98.82 per kg for the current marketing season accordingly. However, he was astonished to note that Punjab government allowed sugar mill owners to increase sugar price by over 40 percent, terming it an arbitrary steps.

He was commenting on the statement of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab about selling of sugar at concessionary rate at model bazaars and Sunday bazaars. Talking to a delegation of sugar mill owners in Lahore on Sunday, the CM said sugar mill owners will sell sugar to provincial government at a rate of 140 rupees per kg and sale of this sugar will benefit the people of the province.

The Kissan leader said if management of sugar mills is allowed to sell sugar at much higher price by the provincial government, farmers are justified to demand over 40 percent higher sugarcane dues on the similar lines for previous crop with retrospective effect. Farmers are very much within their right to ask for the compensation over low sugarcane price similar to what provincial government permitted to sugar mill owners over price of sweetener, he added.

He termed consent given to sugar mills for increasing sugar price without consulting stakeholders, particularly sugarcane grower, tantamount to backstabbing farmers and consumers. Besides being cultivators, we are also consumer of the sugar. Hence, the abrupt decision taken by the Punjab government to raise sugar price by over 40 percent is really shocking and contrary to rules and regulations. The Rs140 per kg price is a sweet relief to mill owners not the farmers or the consumers, he observed.

The PKI President also demanded action over calculation of wrong sugarcane price for previous season, which was on much lower side. If Punjab government really wanted to lift sugar price by over Rs41 per kg than the notified sweetener price based on Rs300 per 40kg sugarcane rate, they should have investigated first why rate of sugarcane was fixed at lower side, he posed a question.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sugar sugar price Kissan Ittehad Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PKI irked by procurement of sugar at higher price

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories