BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Baldia factory and Bund Road factory fires: victims remembered

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department commemorated the Baldia Town factory, Karachi, and Bund Road, Lahore Factory fire incidents in which 314 people lost their lives on 11th September 2012.

In this regard, a special event was organized at the Emergency Services Academy in remembrance of the victims of these twin fire emergencies of Lahore, Karachi, and New York. One minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered to pay tribute to the victims.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed the under-training rescuers about these fire incidents and lessons learned were also shared with them for a better understanding of such difficult rescue and firefighting operations.

He stated these incidents are 9/11 of Pakistan when over 300 lives were lost in back-to-back incidents of fire at Baldia Town Karachi Garment Fire and Bund Road Lahore Factory Fire.

He said that fire Service of Rescue 1122 has saved losses worth over Rs650 billion by responding to over 217,000 fire incidents across the province through timely & professional fire fighting.

“A modern Fire Service in all districts of Punjab and the Service is continuously organizing fire safety awareness and training to the owners/employees of high rise/ high-risk buildings so that preventive measures of building safety as per building bylaws may be implemented which shall ultimately reduce the number of fire emergencies,” he said.

He appealed the business community and high rise building owners to ensure the implementation of Building Safety Regulation 2022 and do not risk their lives and investment to save a small amount spent on the installation of fire safety provisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Baldia Town factory factory fires Bund Road factory

Comments

1000 characters

Baldia factory and Bund Road factory fires: victims remembered

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories