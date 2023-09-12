PTI for timely elections to overcome current crisis

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday while expressing serious concerns over the global isolation of the country and ever-increasing economic problems has underscored the need for timely elections, saying the only solution to come out of the current crisis is holding general elections on time.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the core committee of the PTI also condemned police violence against peaceful protestors in Batkhela area of Malakand Division, terming it as state fascism against peaceful protesters who came out against high inflation and worsening law and order situation in the region.

While criticising the foreign policy, the PTI core committee said that holding of the G20 summit was a big setback for the foreign policy of the country as Pakistan was rapidly being isolated worldwide which was an outcome of a flawed foreign policy.

The holding of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India, is further symptomatic of Pakistan’s growing isolation in the region in particular and the world in general.

Expecting direct foreign investment (DFI) in a country which is torn as under because of the absence of democracy, justice, rule of law and brutal use of state terror against political opponents is simply living in “a fool’s paradise”.

Pakistan needs to ponder its conduct and change course immediately as, otherwise, it will continue sliding downhill at increasing speed to plunge itself into an irretrievable pit of disaster and destruction.

The PTI said that the immediate announcement for holding the general election was the need of the hour and the only solution to deal with the situation as an elected government could only effectively handle this situation.

The PTI core committee also passed a resolution a few days back calling on the president to announce an election date.

The party also paid rich tributes to the founding father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, saying acting upon the guidelines set by the Quaid is a key to sailing the country out of the current crisis.

The statement did not say who participated in the core committee meeting as the party chairman, vice chairman, and president remain in jail.

While PTI has claimed for months that Article 48(5) empowered the president to give an election date, the stance has been rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which in a letter to the president has made it clear that Article 48(5) applies only when the National Assembly is dissolved by the president under Article 58(2)b.

