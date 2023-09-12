Hajj 2023: Kakar forms body to review arrangements, seeks report on complaints

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has formed a committee to review the arrangements for Hajj and sought a report about 2023 Hajj complaints.

The caretaker prime minister, while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding advance preparations for Hajj 2024, on Monday, had directed the caretaker minister for Religious Affairs and the secretary of Religious Affairs to visit Saudi Arabia, personally supervise the preparations for Hajj 2024, and submit a detailed report.

Kakar directed Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and the secretary Religious Affairs to make arrangements for Hajj in advance under their personal supervision and sought a comprehensive report about complaints by pilgrims regarding Hajj 2023.

The caretaker premier directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information Technology to jointly create a mobile application and website for the facilities of pilgrims as well as about registration of complaints.

About private Hajj operators, Kakar also sought a report about complaints regarding private Hajj companies and formed a reform committee to bring about improvement in the system of private Hajj operators.

The caretaker prime minister was of the view that by closely monitoring private companies, it should be ensured that pilgrims passing through them do not face any kind of difficulties.

He added that no compromise should be made on the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

The caretaker prime minister in the meeting was given a detailed briefing on the preparations for Hajj 2024.

