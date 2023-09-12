Heads of Pak missions abroad briefed on SIFC

ISLAMABAD: A virtual briefing session for Pakistan’s missions abroad on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was convened by the foreign secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Dr Jehanzeb Khan made a detailed presentation informing the Heads of Missions on the establishment, legal framework and various other aspects of the Council.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Special Assistant briefed the Heads of Missions with regard to the expectations and their instrumental significance towards the success of the SIFC initiative.

He, particularly, highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, agriculture, energy, and mining.

The participating Heads of Missions were requested to brief and encourage their host countries to profit from the investment potential in Pakistan - being a resource-rich country.

The statement added that the participating Missions actively engaged in the Q&A session, feedback and suggestions with regard to the way forward on the nascent SIFC initiative.

The government of Pakistan has constituted the SIFC to serve as a ‘One-Window’ platform to fast-track decision-making and promote, as well as, facilitate foreign direct investment in the country.

The briefing session attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the beginning of a healthy and result-oriented interface between SIFC and Missions abroad that will continue at regular intervals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023