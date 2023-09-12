ATC approves bail plea of Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, approved the post-arrest bail petition of former parliamentarian Ali Wazir in a case registered against him related to the collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain, while hearing Wazir’s post-arrest bail petition, granted him bail against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 and ordered his release.

The case has been registered at Bhara Kahu police station.

According to the FIR, the case was registered under Section 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act, as well as sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 11-N of the ATA deals with punishment under sections 11-H to 11-K, which include charges of fund-raising, use and possession, funding arrangements, and money laundering for the purpose of terrorism at the complaint lodged by one Shahzad, resident of Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu.

