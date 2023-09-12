KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 11, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life AsXD 1,000,000 20.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 20.5
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Agritech Limited 22,500 7.21
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 7.21
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 22.55
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.55
Adam Securities Avanceon Ltd 600 48.45
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 600 48.45
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Dewan Motors 9,000 17.33
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 17.33
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 38.95
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 38.95
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Kot Addu Power 27,500 25.9
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 25.9
Chase Securities Lalpir Power 200 14.13
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200 14.13
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. National BankXD 35,000 21.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 21.8
MRA Securities Nishat ChunPow 6,500 19
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 19
Chase Securities Pakistan Cables 15,000 120
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 120
MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 100 141
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100 141
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.18
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.18
Sherman Sec. Tri-Star Power 500 8.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 8.5
Chase Securities United Bank 11,606 141.36
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 11,606 141.36
MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 500 24
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,972,006
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments