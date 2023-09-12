KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 11, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life AsXD 1,000,000 20.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 20.5 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Agritech Limited 22,500 7.21 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 7.21 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 22.55 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.55 Adam Securities Avanceon Ltd 600 48.45 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 600 48.45 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Dewan Motors 9,000 17.33 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 17.33 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 38.95 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 38.95 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Kot Addu Power 27,500 25.9 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 25.9 Chase Securities Lalpir Power 200 14.13 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200 14.13 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. National BankXD 35,000 21.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 21.8 MRA Securities Nishat ChunPow 6,500 19 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 19 Chase Securities Pakistan Cables 15,000 120 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 120 MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 100 141 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100 141 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.18 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.18 Sherman Sec. Tri-Star Power 500 8.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 8.5 Chase Securities United Bank 11,606 141.36 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 11,606 141.36 MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 500 24 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,972,006 ===========================================================================================

