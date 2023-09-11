BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
World

Putin and Kim's meeting will be full-scale visit, Kremlin says

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 11:11pm

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kim has set off for Russia aboard a special train, a South Korean source said, as Pyongyang and Moscow on Monday confirmed a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid Russia's deepening isolation over its actions in Ukraine.

North Korea’s Kim offers ‘full support’ to Putin on Russia Day

"There will be talks between the two delegations. And after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format," Peskov said. Video of his remarks were posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," Peskov said.

