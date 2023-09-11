BAFL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2%)
GGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
HBL 96.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
HUBC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.88%)
PIOC 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PPL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.73%)
PRL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.25%)
SNGP 45.29 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.35%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.26%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.81%)
TRG 90.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm down on rising stocks, falling exports

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 04:26pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed an increase in inventories and declining exports in the world’s second-biggest producer of the oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 116 ringgit, or 3.03%, to 3,714 ringgit ($794.78) per metric ton on its closing. The contract declined 5.20% last week.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 22.5 from the previous month to 2.12 million tons, which is the highest in seven months, MPOB data showed.

“Palm oil continues its weak trend due to much higher MPOB end stocks in August and optimism of continued better production in September,” said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading company.

Palm logs first weekly drop in four as outlook, rival oils weigh

Crude palm oil production gained 8.9% from July to 1.75 million tons in August, while palm oil exports fell to 1.22 million tons, the MPOB said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.15%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.30%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.69%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell 11.2% to 350,823 metric tons from 395,145 metric tons shipped during the Aug. 1-10 period, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Meanwhile, India’s palm oil imports are set to jump 26% to a record high in the 2022-23 year ending on Oct. 31, as a recovery in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country’s top palm oil buyer said last week.

Palm oil may bounce to 3,859-3,876 ringgit per metric ton, before turning around and retesting a support of 3,795 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm down on rising stocks, falling exports

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

Asia Cup 2023: Rain-hit Pakistan-India clash resumes with no overs lost

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Moroccan citizens step in to help quake victims

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP

Read more stories