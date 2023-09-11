Troops kill 7 terrorists in Chitral

RAWALPINDI: An intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani security forces and terrorists in the general area of Ursoon, Chitral district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Pak troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed and six others critically injured.

The statement said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists if present in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement said.