BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR appreciates 0.83pc

Recorder Review Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI; The rupee appreciated 0.83% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the previous week, but there was much more to the story as its gap with the open market reduced massively while a reported crackdown on smuggling and speculation saw the currency reverse fortune after it hit a record low on Tuesday.

The rupee depreciated on the opening two days to hit a record low of 307.1 with the gap between the inter-bank and open markets going beyond 7% at one point. However, the move by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to strengthen controls on Exchange Companies, and reports of the army chief’s intervention and deployment of law-enforcement personnel at currency dealer outlets saw the currency regain ground.

The developments also meant the rupee gained in value in the open market with the gap reducing to a negligible value by the end of the week. Data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan suggested the gap was now well within the limit prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its country report released after the Executive Board approval.

The rupee is likely to see a more stable time in the coming days, but eyes will be on the current account and remittance data that will be released later this month.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 24.00 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 301.00 and 304.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 28.00 rupees for buying and 28.50 rupees for selling, closing at 322.00 and 325.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 5.20 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 84.50 and 85.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 7.20 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 80.00 and 80.80, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 302.90

Offer Close Rs. 303.10

Bid Open Rs. 305.45

Offer Open Rs. 305.65

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 301.00

Offer Close Rs. 304.00

Bid Open Rs. 325.00

Offer Open Rs. 328.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

Comments

1000 characters

PKR appreciates 0.83pc

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories