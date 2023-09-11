Chinese investors meet Chairman FIEDMC

FAISALABAD: Chairman FIEDMC Mian Muhammad Anas Jaan, CEO Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar had a special meeting with Chinese investors at the office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Chairman FIEDMC told the Chinese delegation that the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and the caretaker provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce have specially directed that the problems of Chinese investors should be heard and they should be solved on a priority basis.

On this occasion, the Chinese delegation thanked the Punjab government and welcomed the mutual relations and holding of the meeting between FIEDMC and Chinese investors.

He said that one-window operation of FIEDMC has solved many years old problems, but there are still many problems to be solved, such as there is no proper disposal of waste material and garbage from the factories.

Chairman FIEDMC while issuing instructions to the concerned officers said that to keep the environment clean it is very important not only to set up a sustainable system, but also to make the material usable, and present it to the board for immediate approval should be done.

In the meeting, Chinese investors expressed their concerns on many issues from the banking sector, excise department, property tax, FBR, and environment departments. The said departments shut down the factories without any notice causing business loss. Chinese investors also said that their production is being affected especially by imports and LCs.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Muhammad Anas Jaan assured the Chinese delegation that they will talk to these departments and they will contact the CEO first to collect their dues and the dues will be collected under his supervision. Chairman FIEDMC Mian Muhammad Anas Jaan added that Chinese investors have an important role in the country’s development, prosperity and economic stability.

The government is taking concrete steps to solve the problems of industrialists and promote the industry. There are vast opportunities for foreign investment in Pakistan.

At FIEDMC, it is our primary responsibility to provide the best facilities to Chinese investors. He said that the government will provide all possible protection and security to the Chinese investors and in this regard, they will submit recommendations to the relevant federal minister for solving the problems.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO FIEDMC Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar said that construction of roads, effective security arrangements, electricity supply, installation of road lights and CCTV cameras for the convenience of local industrialists including Chinese in the said industrial area. Providing other facilities is our top priority. A network of roads is being laid throughout the zone, concrete and effective measures have been taken to protect the lives and property of Chinese industrialists in particular.

He said that the units of many domestic and foreign companies, including Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial City, China, United Kingdom, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, have been activated and the whole team of FIEDMC is working day and night to solve other problems.

In the end, Chairman FIEDMC thanked the Chinese delegation and told that such a meeting will be organized every month so that the problems can be solved better.

