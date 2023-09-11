BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Six killed in Sheikhupura bus accident

INP Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

SHEIKHUPURA: At least six people were killed and more than 50 injured when a bus turned turtle near Khanka Dogran Interchange Sheikhupura Motorway on Saturday night.

The ill-fated bus was coming from Sialkot and Christian pilgrims were on board the bus.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and conductor.

However, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) refuted the happening of incident on the motorway, saying the accident happened on Khanqah Dogran road.

Sector Commander Faisal Akram said Rescue 1122 fed the wrong information to the media about the location of the accident.

